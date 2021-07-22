Luxury £9m Livingston nursing home opens creating 80 jobs

The 'luxurious' home is comprised of six suites, each with an attractive lounge area, dining room and ten well-equipped bedrooms spanning standard, premium and deluxe.

Situated on the former Livingston Development Corporation site, the 60-bedroom development is expected to help address the gap in quality care home provision in West Lothian.

The Kirk Lane facility becomes Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group’s seventh nursing home. The firm currently cares for more than 350 residents and employs some 500 members of staff at its six other sites across east and central Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest home comprises six suites, each with an “attractive lounge area”, dining room and ten bedrooms spanning standard, premium and deluxe. The development also offers a number of shared spaces including a main lounge and function suite, communal balcony and private garden.

Peter McCormick, managing director of Randolph Hill, said: “This is a high quality new build facility which not only helps address the current shortage of nursing care facilities in West Lothian, but also brings 80 jobs into the local area.”

A message from the Editor: