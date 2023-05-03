A luxury hotel and spa close to Edinburgh and another Scottish venue boasting the largest ballroom in the Borders have been put up for sale.

Dalhousie Castle & Aqueous Spa and Kelso’s Ednam House Hotel are among the four properties hitting the market after Robert and Gina Parker, owners of boutique hotel group The Robert Parker Hotel Collection announced their decision to retire.

Dalhousie is said to be Scotland’s oldest inhabited castle, located just eight miles from Edinburgh, offering 35 bedrooms, a spa and 2 AA rosette dining. Ednam House in Kelso is a 33-bedroomed property situated on the banks of the River Tweed and houses the largest ballroom in the Borders. The two other properties making up the portfolio are Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa, Alnwick, and Eshott Hall in Morpeth.

Robert Parker said: “It has been a real privilege to own the four hotels in the Robert Parker Collection, but retirement becomes an inevitability as one reaches the grand old age of 80 years. We have been blessed throughout our ownership of them, with fabulous staff who have delivered a quality level of environment, food and service which is second to none. We owe them a great debt for all that they have contributed for so many years. I have no doubt that in the future we shall become regular paying guests.”

The hotels are being marketed through Gary Witham, director of hotels at Christie & Co. He said: “These are stunning heritage assets in prime locations, which Robert and his team have placed well to perform very profitably going forward.”

No prices have been disclosed.