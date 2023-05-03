All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
21 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
14 minutes ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
4 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
4 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
19 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
20 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Luxury hotel and spa in historic castle close to Edinburgh one of four venues put up for sale

A luxury hotel and spa close to Edinburgh and another Scottish venue boasting the largest ballroom in the Borders have been put up for sale.

By Scott Reid
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:33 BST
 Comment

Dalhousie Castle & Aqueous Spa and Kelso’s Ednam House Hotel are among the four properties hitting the market after Robert and Gina Parker, owners of boutique hotel group The Robert Parker Hotel Collection announced their decision to retire.

Dalhousie is said to be Scotland’s oldest inhabited castle, located just eight miles from Edinburgh, offering 35 bedrooms, a spa and 2 AA rosette dining. Ednam House in Kelso is a 33-bedroomed property situated on the banks of the River Tweed and houses the largest ballroom in the Borders. The two other properties making up the portfolio are Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa, Alnwick, and Eshott Hall in Morpeth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robert Parker said: “It has been a real privilege to own the four hotels in the Robert Parker Collection, but retirement becomes an inevitability as one reaches the grand old age of 80 years. We have been blessed throughout our ownership of them, with fabulous staff who have delivered a quality level of environment, food and service which is second to none. We owe them a great debt for all that they have contributed for so many years. I have no doubt that in the future we shall become regular paying guests.”

The hotels are being marketed through Gary Witham, director of hotels at Christie & Co. He said: “These are stunning heritage assets in prime locations, which Robert and his team have placed well to perform very profitably going forward.”

No prices have been disclosed.

Dalhousie Castle & Aqueous Spa, located some eight miles from Edinburgh, offers 35 bedrooms, a spa and 2 AA rosette dining.Dalhousie Castle & Aqueous Spa, located some eight miles from Edinburgh, offers 35 bedrooms, a spa and 2 AA rosette dining.
Dalhousie Castle & Aqueous Spa, located some eight miles from Edinburgh, offers 35 bedrooms, a spa and 2 AA rosette dining.
Related topics:EdinburghBordersKelso
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.