Luxury Highlands tour operator offering ‘the real Scotland’ hails 1,000 guest milestone

A luxury tour operator has welcomed its 1,000th guest on its tailor-made excursions as it marks its sixth year in business.

Edinburgh-based Lindsay’s Highland Tours was established by father-and-son duo George and Steven Lindsay in early 2019, with the bespoke tour firm bouncing back strongly from the Covid pandemic. Around 90 per cent of its business is transatlantic, with the most recent booking from California taking the family-run business through the four-figure guest tally.

Managing director Steven Lindsay said the venture was gearing up for a busy year ahead while bookings are already in place for 2026 and 2027.

Steven Lindsay with his father George. The pair established Lindsay’s Highland Tours in early 2019.

“We had just started to get going when along came Covid and we were unable to run any tours for over a year,” he said. “Like most firms, that was a difficult and uncertain time but I’m grateful to have come through it the way we have.

“We have found our niche and we focus on what we are good at. We help our clients experience the real Scotland, from a local’s perspective. This is what makes our trips unique.

“Every traveller is unique, and we want them to see the best of Scotland. Our private tours are bespoke and designed around the clients’ interests to ensure a personal touch in every adventure,” he added.

Group numbers can range from just one to 16 with the most popular destinations including the Isle of Mull, Iona and Skye, while the Outer Hebrides is becoming increasingly popular with a growing demand for Perthshire as well. Some 340 tours have been completed since launch, with the minimum length of excursion five days and a maximum of 25 days.