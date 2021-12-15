Luxury dog accessories business eyes new markets and products after record sales

Edinburgh-based Stocky & Dee, which has seen turnover surge 50 per cent, was founded by husband-and-wife duo Chris and Mairi Robb. It has set a target for a further 50 per cent growth in revenues in the coming year.

The company’s products are now estimated to be worn by more than 10,000 dogs worldwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mairi Robb said: “Despite a challenging environment for many businesses, we’ve been able to be resilient and establish ourselves in a busy market.

Scottish family-owned brand, Stocky & Dee, has announced its most successful year to date following a surge in pet ownership and 50 per cent growth in turnover.

“We continued to see the market grow with more people reaping the rewards dogs can have on our lives. We’ve worked hard on designing products that complement dogs and not take over, ensuring they’re both stylish and functional. We’ve got lots of exciting plans coming up for next year.”

Two new accessories will be joining the catalogue of luxury products with the latest addition of “pillow dog beds” being available for preorder. Each product is handmade and built to order in the firm’s Edinburgh studio using quality, UK sourced yarns.

After establishing a presence in the US, the brand is looking to expand into new international territories, such as China and Japan, which both have a high population of household dogs, as well as to grow its wholesale presence in 2022.

As well as an uptake in collars, the business has seen strong demand for harnesses and “doggy snoods”. It has also secured a listing with Anthropologie in six stores and online.

A message from the Editor: