Luxury ‘celebrity retreat’ on banks of famous Scottish loch for sale at £8 million-plus
A luxury retreat on the banks of Loch Lomond has gone up for sale with a price tag of £8 million-plus.
The three-acre Ardlui Retreat is located on the north side of the famous loch and offers 180 metres of “uninterrupted” waterside frontage. It comprises a re-developed, five-bedroom main house - featuring an infinity pool with decking, garden pod, and BBQ hut - and eight, three-bedroom luxury lodges.
Knight Frank and Park Lord have been appointed as joint agents for the sale of the lochside getaway - said to be popular with celebrity guests. It has been described by property experts as “one of the most remarkable lifestyle investment opportunities in Scotland”.
Previously a private hunting lodge built for the Colquhoun family in the mid-19th century, the estate was turned into a hotel and leisure park. It was then acquired in 2016 and subsequently refurbished as a high-end luxury retreat.
In addition to the main house and lodges, the estate includes a manager’s lodge, a communal BBQ area, gym facilities, reception building, and laundry and linen services. There is also a residential caravan - used for staff accommodation - storage container, standby generator, boat and jet-ski jetties, and an adjacent woodland development site with planning permission.
Ardlui Retreat sits alongside the family-owned Ardlui Resort holiday park, which was also recently put up for sale.
William Rankine, a partner at Knight Frank Glasgow, said: “Ardlui Retreat is a rare opportunity to acquire a luxury estate in the heart of Loch Lomond. It currently operates as an exclusive short-lets business, but there is the option to expand or reconfigure the site so that it could equally be used as a private family compound for several generations or be developed as a wellness, hospitality, or event destination.”
John Rae, head of office at Knight Frank Glasgow, added: “This is one of the most remarkable lifestyle investment opportunities in Scotland and we expect there to be a great deal of interest from a range of potential buyers. It is the first in a series of sales we have coming up across the leisure, experience, and luxury sectors with our growing expertise in these types of assets.”
