Luxury ‘celebrity retreat’ on banks of famous Scottish loch for sale at £8 million-plus

“This is one of the most remarkable lifestyle investment opportunities in Scotland” – John Rae, Knight Frank

A luxury retreat on the banks of Loch Lomond has gone up for sale with a price tag of £8 million-plus.

The three-acre Ardlui Retreat is located on the north side of the famous loch and offers 180 metres of “uninterrupted” waterside frontage. It comprises a re-developed, five-bedroom main house - featuring an infinity pool with decking, garden pod, and BBQ hut - and eight, three-bedroom luxury lodges.

Knight Frank and Park Lord have been appointed as joint agents for the sale of the lochside getaway - said to be popular with celebrity guests. It has been described by property experts as “one of the most remarkable lifestyle investment opportunities in Scotland”.

An aerial view of Ardlui Retreat, on the northern banks of Loch Lomond, which has been put up for sale.

Previously a private hunting lodge built for the Colquhoun family in the mid-19th century, the estate was turned into a hotel and leisure park. It was then acquired in 2016 and subsequently refurbished as a high-end luxury retreat.

In addition to the main house and lodges, the estate includes a manager’s lodge, a communal BBQ area, gym facilities, reception building, and laundry and linen services. There is also a residential caravan - used for staff accommodation - storage container, standby generator, boat and jet-ski jetties, and an adjacent woodland development site with planning permission.

Ardlui Retreat sits alongside the family-owned Ardlui Resort holiday park, which was also recently put up for sale.

William Rankine, a partner at Knight Frank Glasgow, said: “Ardlui Retreat is a rare opportunity to acquire a luxury estate in the heart of Loch Lomond. It currently operates as an exclusive short-lets business, but there is the option to expand or reconfigure the site so that it could equally be used as a private family compound for several generations or be developed as a wellness, hospitality, or event destination.”