Lucky Swallows take flight online

Scottish brand from interior designer and BBC Scotland's Home of the Year judge Anna Campbell Jones launches website for sustainable gifts.

Lucky Swallows — wall-mounted birds made from recycled ocean plastic — have officially launched online at luckyswallows.com after winning fans at Glasgow’s Cherry Picked Pop Up last weekend.

Created by interior designer and BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year presenter Anna Campbell-Jones with Ally Mitchell, founder of Ocean Plastic Pots, each swallow is crafted in Scotland from discarded fishing nets, rope and harbour waste. Lightweight, hand-finished and easy to hang, they come boxed with their story, making them a thoughtful, sustainable gift.

Ally Mitchell said:

“What started as a coffee and a scone has flourished into something much bigger. Working with Anna has been inspiring, and together we’ve created something simple, beautiful and rooted in sustainability.”

Anna Campbell-Jones added: “It’s been a joy to see the reaction to these little symbols of hope and home. People are building their own flocks and sharing moving stories of what the swallows mean to them.”

The design was inspired by a vintage enamel bird from Anna’s childhood home. Reimagined in recycled plastic, Lucky Swallows connect nostalgia with environmental action.

Already stocked by the V&A Dundee and independents including Uly & Ro (Forres) and Mixo (Gourock), Lucky Swallows are now available direct to shoppers.