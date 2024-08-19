“Being good with numbers is just part of the job; we are looking for applicants to demonstrate problem-solving skills.”

Henderson Loggie, the Scottish accountancy firm seen as providing fertile training ground for future professionals in the industry, will be hoping its lucky 13 with its latest intake.

The cohort of trainees encompasses seven graduates - two of them being Dundee University accountancy prize winners - two modern apprentices and four school leavers. It brings the total number of trainees recruited by the firm over the past five years to 95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest 13 trainees will join various departments, including audit, tax, accounting business services, and payroll, with this year’s intake enjoying an expanded range of specialisms such as grants and internal audit. Their journey begins with an “intensive” two-week induction programme that covers essential topics such as bookkeeping, an overview of audit and the development of soft skills necessary for success in the workplace. The trainees will be based in Henderson Loggie’s offices in Dundee and Edinburgh, where they will “learn while they earn”. Depending on their educational background and qualification route, school leavers may take up to five years, while graduates will take three years to complete their qualifications.

The latest new recruits at accountancy firm Henderson Loggie. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane

Fiona Doctor, people partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “It’s always exciting when the new cohort of trainees starts with us. Although we compete with many much bigger firms to recruit top talent, we find school leavers and graduates are increasingly attracted to the opportunities we offer to work with a full spectrum of businesses from family businesses through to charities, public sector bodies and even multinational corporations and gain experience in niche sectors like gaming.

“We are committed to helping our staff reach their full potential. Because we offer a full service to our clients, trainees have the opportunity to learn from all parts of our business, and we can offer secondments into different departments, which is appealing.”