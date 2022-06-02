Lord of Fries takeaway on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street among properties coming up for auction

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors says its latest such auction, which takes place on Wednesday June 8 via SDL Property Auctions, features 27 lots “the length and breadth of Scotland”, and will be broadcast live online with remote bidding only.

The firm says this way of selling appeals to investors, developers, funds and restructuring specialists, and the latest catalogue features a wide range of commercial opportunities. It includes the property currently operating as the Lord of Fries takeaway on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow at a guide price of £400,000.

Also on the list is a development site of more than 11 hectares with planning consent for 138 houses in Patna, East Ayrshire, that is deemed an “attractive proposition for any large-scale developers seeking their next site in the southwest of Scotland” – and with £415,000 or more to spend.

The former TSB branch is described as being on a prime high-street location and could be of interest to restaurateurs and hospitality owners looking to convert the site, which is on sale with a guide price of £70,000.

Potential buyers may also be interested in a former school location in Turiff, Aberdeenshire, that has previously held planning permission for 12 homes and is on sale for £80,000 upwards. Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which was established in 1880, says the building that was previously on the 1.8-acre site has been demolished, allowing a developer to quickly get a new building off the ground.