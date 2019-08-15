Loganair flying high with Norwegian tie-up

Loganair, the Glasgow-headquartered carrier, has further boosted its international connectivity after signing a new tie-up with Norwegian peer Wideroe.

Wideroe offers access to the whole of Norway, with more than 40 Norwegian and eight international destinations on its route map.

The “interline” deal between the Scottish airline and its Norwegian counterpart means that those living in Scotland can fly on Loganair’s direct flights from Edinburgh to Bergen and Stavanger, then “seamlessly one-stop connect” to eight Norwegian locations.

Prior to the arrangement, customers would have to make two separate bookings, and had no protection in case of delay.

Among those targeted by the tie-up are workers in the energy and marine industries, as well as travellers looking to explore more of Scandinavia.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s commercial director, said: “We’re extremely pleased to once again enhance our network. Our new partnership with Wideroe will be of interest to anyone keen to explore more of Scandinavia.

“It’s also great news for those in the marine and energy sectors who have interests in Scotland and Norway.”

Christian Skaug, Wideroe’s commercial director, added: “We are very pleased to have Loganair as a partner, and to be able to offer even more travel opportunities to both Logainair’s and Wideroe’s customers. Through Loganair’s network in UK and our network in Norway, we give our customers more choices and travel options.”

Loganair already has agreements with British Airways, KLM, Qatar, Emirates, Thomas Cook, Turkish Airlines and Air France.

New locations that can be reached as part of the interline agreement via Bergen or Stavanger include Kristiansand, Alesund, Floro, Sandefjord-Torp, Kristiansund, Tromso, Bodo and Molde.