Local Scottish producer The Farmers Son awarded as a Regional Star
Britain’s food heritage is in the spotlight thanks to Speciality Food Magazine and Speciality & Fine Food Fair’s Regional Stars initiative: a project designed to uncover the businesses most passionate about sharing an authentic taste of their region with food lovers far and wide.
Twenty-five small-scale businesses were hand-picked from rafts of entries to share their inspiring stories of community spirit, dedication to traditional values, and hunger for showcasing the very best of their local area – and they are brought together in a special feature running in the June issue of Speciality Food Magazine.
This group of passionate food lovers will join forces at Speciality & Fine Food Fair, taking place at Olympia on September 9 and 10, where they will come together to celebrate the very best of Britain’s regional food and drink.
Holly Shackleton, editor of Speciality Food Magazine, said: “As a nation, we have a proud heritage of excellent produce and it’s exciting to see how these 25 businesses have not only joined forces with other producers to create supportive ecosystems in their local area, but worked tirelessly with a pure focus on quality to ensure that what they create is a celebration of the land under their feet. I’m proud to profile the following businesses in the pages of Speciality Food, and look forward to celebrating them in person at Speciality & Fine Food Fair in September.”
Nicola Woods, event manager of Speciality & Fine Food Fair, said: “This initiative is about more than just celebrating quality products, it’s about recognising the people behind them who are championing local sourcing, sustainability, and a deep-rooted connection to the place they call home. These producers are the heartbeat of the speciality and fine food sector. They work tirelessly, not only to craft exceptional products, but to champion independent business, support their local economies, and build genuine relationships with their customers and industry partners.”
The Farmers Son are extremely grateful to be recognised in the top 25 and for their dedication to provenance, community and quality to be noticed. The team knows this recognition will inspire them to elevate their standards even further. They are dedicated not just to producing food, but to creating unforgettable experiences that celebrate culinary traditions and local heritage.
As they move towards a hopeful future, The Farmers Son encourages all of us to appreciate local producers, savour quality food, and advocate for sustainable practices. Here’s to their continued success and to the motivation they provide for everyone who values good food and our precious planet!