Local Scottish producer The Farmers Son awarded as a Regional Star

By clare watson
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST
Auchtertool-based The Farmers Son who produce award-winning Haggis, Black Pudding, White Pudding & Lorne Sausage have been named in the top 25 inspiring food producers from across Britain celebrated for their dedication to provenance, community and quality

Britain’s food heritage is in the spotlight thanks to Speciality Food Magazine and Speciality & Fine Food Fair’s Regional Stars initiative: a project designed to uncover the businesses most passionate about sharing an authentic taste of their region with food lovers far and wide.

Twenty-five small-scale businesses were hand-picked from rafts of entries to share their inspiring stories of community spirit, dedication to traditional values, and hunger for showcasing the very best of their local area – and they are brought together in a special feature running in the June issue of Speciality Food Magazine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This group of passionate food lovers will join forces at Speciality & Fine Food Fair, taking place at Olympia on September 9 and 10, where they will come together to celebrate the very best of Britain’s regional food and drink.

The Farmers Son range of products on farmplaceholder image
The Farmers Son range of products on farm

Holly Shackleton, editor of Speciality Food Magazine, said: “As a nation, we have a proud heritage of excellent produce and it’s exciting to see how these 25 businesses have not only joined forces with other producers to create supportive ecosystems in their local area, but worked tirelessly with a pure focus on quality to ensure that what they create is a celebration of the land under their feet. I’m proud to profile the following businesses in the pages of Speciality Food, and look forward to celebrating them in person at Speciality & Fine Food Fair in September.”

Nicola Woods, event manager of Speciality & Fine Food Fair, said: “This initiative is about more than just celebrating quality products, it’s about recognising the people behind them who are championing local sourcing, sustainability, and a deep-rooted connection to the place they call home. These producers are the heartbeat of the speciality and fine food sector. They work tirelessly, not only to craft exceptional products, but to champion independent business, support their local economies, and build genuine relationships with their customers and industry partners.”

The Farmers Son are extremely grateful to be recognised in the top 25 and for their dedication to provenance, community and quality to be noticed. The team knows this recognition will inspire them to elevate their standards even further. They are dedicated not just to producing food, but to creating unforgettable experiences that celebrate culinary traditions and local heritage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As they move towards a hopeful future, The Farmers Son encourages all of us to appreciate local producers, savour quality food, and advocate for sustainable practices. Here’s to their continued success and to the motivation they provide for everyone who values good food and our precious planet!

Related topics:Britain
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice