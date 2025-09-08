Local GP launches new home care service offering choice to families in Ayrshire and Glasgow

Local GP, Dr Martins Ihediwa has announced the launch of a new premium home care service across Ayrshire and Glasgow, designed to give families peace of mind and loved ones the very best in personalised support.

From today, Blossom Home Care Ayrshire & Glasgow will begin offering bespoke care packages with a strong emphasis on longer visits, continuity and meaningful relationships between carers and clients.

With a background in general practice, paediatrics and women’s health, Martins brings not only extensive medical experience but also a genuine passion for people.

Since moving to Ayrshire in 2018, he has cared for thousands of patients as a GP and has seen first-hand the challenges faced by those waiting for support at home.

Dr Martins Ihediwa

Martins shares: “What I’ve always loved most about being a GP is meeting people and hearing their stories. But too often I saw patients struggling on their own while waiting for care to arrive. That really stayed with me. I wanted to do more and home care gives me the chance to make a real difference in people’s daily lives.”

He continues: “Launching Blossom here in Ayrshire isn’t about replacing public services – it’s about giving families choice. We’ll help people stay well, supported and independent in the comfort of their own homes.

"For me, care should never be rushed or built around the clock, but around the person. That’s exactly what Blossom is all about.”

Having qualified in medicine in 2014, Martins has worked across Ireland and the UK, building wide experience in hospitals and general practice, most recently with the NHS 111 service. With the launch of Blossom Home Care Ayrshire & Glasgow, he brings that frontline knowledge and compassionate insight into every care plan.

Providing quality care & support in the comfort of your own home.

As the registered manager, Martins is determined to be visible, approachable, and fully involved. “I’ll be hands-on from day one,” he says. “I want to know every client personally, work closely with families and be part of the community. Whether it’s parish groups, local GPs or district nurses, building those connections is what will make this service different and truly local.”

Recruiting Now: Join a Caring Team with a Difference

Martins is also building his first team of carers and is inviting applications from people across Ayrshire and Glasgow who want to make a meaningful impact.

“We’ve already had carers get in touch who love the idea of having the time to care properly,” he explains. “At Blossom, care is treated as the professional career it should be; with proper training, time to do the job well and opportunities to grow.”

Living locally in Ayrshire with his wife and two young children, Martins says this new chapter is both exciting and personal: “This venture brings together everything I care about: helping people, making a difference and giving back to a community that my family lives in and loves. I can’t wait to get started.”

Blossom Home Care is an award-winning UK care brand recognised for its holistic, relationship-led approach to home care. The new Ayrshire & Glasgow branch offers families across the region a trusted alternative to traditional home care or residential care homes, with a focus on independence, dignity and quality of life.