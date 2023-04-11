All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
13 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
21 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
3 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE

Lloyds Bank pledges to double senior managers with a disability

Lloyds Banking Group has pledged to double the proportion of staff with disabilities in senior management jobs, in the first commitment of its kind from a UK bank.

By Anna Wise
Published 11th Apr 2023, 19:46 BST

The move is part of efforts from the UK’s biggest lender to be a more inclusive workplace.

Currently, 6 per cent of Lloyds’ employees at senior management level have reported having a disability – including musculoskeletal conditions and hearing loss. It also includes some mental health conditions and neurodiversity such as ADHD and autism.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, the banking group wants to double representation to 12 per cent by 2025.

The pledge means the number of senior managers who identify as having a disability increasing from around 450 to 900.

Building society Nationwide has a disability target for senior staff at 8 per cent by March 2028.

Lloyds Banking GroupADHDNationwide