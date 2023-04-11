Lloyds Bank pledges to double senior managers with a disability

Lloyds Banking Group has pledged to double the proportion of staff with disabilities in senior management jobs, in the first commitment of its kind from a UK bank.

The move is part of efforts from the UK’s biggest lender to be a more inclusive workplace.

Currently, 6 per cent of Lloyds’ employees at senior management level have reported having a disability – including musculoskeletal conditions and hearing loss. It also includes some mental health conditions and neurodiversity such as ADHD and autism.

Now, the banking group wants to double representation to 12 per cent by 2025.

The pledge means the number of senior managers who identify as having a disability increasing from around 450 to 900.