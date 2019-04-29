Livingston set for new trade park development

Have your say

Industrial property developer and asset manager Chancerygate has started work on its first ever speculative development in Scotland.

Livingston Trade Park will comprise eight units totalling some 40,000 square feet and is scheduled for completion this autumn.

Located on Houstoun Industrial Estate, the new trade counter, warehouse and light industrial units will range in size from just over 3,500 sq ft to some 10,000 sq ft.

Details of Chancerygate’s plans for the West Lothian site emerged last year. The firm has arranged development funding through the Scottish Partnership for Regeneration in Urban Centres (Spruce).

Chancerygate development director Mike Walker said: “We have an established reputation for seeking out and realising untapped potential when it comes to industrial developments.

“Our investment in creating Livingston Trade Park is a great example of this approach and it is driving our continued success and ongoing growth strategy.

“We are developing speculatively in Livingston because we are confident there will be strong demand for our units, particularly as there have been no new build industrial property opportunities in the area for years,” he added.

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate has offices in London, Birmingham, Warrington and Milton Keynes.

JLL and Colliers International have been appointed as letting agents for Livingston Trade Park.