Livingston mall looks to fill 150 jobs

Livingston shopping mall The Centre is hosting an event on Thursday 26 September to fill 150 full and part-time, temporary and seasonal jobs.

The Centre, which has more than 150 stores (such as Debenhams, M&S, New Look, and Primark) and 20 restaurants (including Nando’s, Wagamama and Ask Italian), said the vacancies include sales assistants, retail managers and catering staff.

The event, which will give jobseekers the chance to find out more about all of the roles directly from relevant retailers, follows on from last year’s fair where 100 positions were filled.

Patrick Robbertze, director at The Centre, said the jobs available are "a really good mix, which retailers will be on hand to talk through with jobseekers, face to face, who will be able to register their interest on the day".

The event will take place from 4pm till 7pm in the mall’s Winter Garden, beside the Aerial Adventures café.