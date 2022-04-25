Livi IT firm Workflo helping racing driver accelerate with sponsorship deal

The Livingston-based company says it is joining forces with Laser Tools Racing and John Clark Motor Group to support the 16-year-old from Perth as she moves from the karting circuit into motor car racing.

She is gearing up for the inaugural GB4 Championship for open-wheel, formula racing cars, and in the coming months will compete at top UK motorsport venues including Silverstone, Oulton Park, Snetterton, and Donington Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workflo says Ms Grant started karting aged seven, with subsequent milestones including winning the Rising Star prize at the Scottish Motor Racing Club 2019 awards night, the youngest person ever to do so.

Michael Field, managing director of Workflo, said her “focus and dedication to the sport is incredible and I genuinely believe she has all the makings of a future champion”.

He added: “Think of the great Scots who made their mark in motor racing – Sir Jackie Stewart, David Coulthard, and Dario Franchetti, and in a few years’ time, Chloe can easily emulate them as a female Scottish motorsport champion.”

Ms Grant welcomed her sponsorship by the firm, adding: “The ‘step up’ from karting and saloon racing to GB4 is a testament to the faith placed in me by my small team of sponsors who support my ambitions to follow my dream to reach the pinnacle of my sport. It’s an opportunity I’ll grasp and make Workflo and my other sponsors proud of my achievements.”