Line of Duty star helps Tennent's flourish in 'excellent' year for trading

Scots lager Tennent's has hailed "excellent" trading - despite flat volumes - as it capitalised on the retreat of budget supermarket own-brand lagers.

The update came in annual results to 28 February from listed parent C&C Group.

Total group net revenue was up by 3.2 per cent to €1.57 billion (£1.38bn) while adjusted core earnings grew by 1.4 per cent to €120 million.

Basic earnings per share fell by 9.3 per cent 23.4 cents.

C&C highlighted Bulmers, Magners and Tennent’s in revenue growth (up by 5.5 per cent) in their key home markets.

Group chief executive Stephen Glancey welcomed a "transformational" year for the company, noting that minimum unit pricing in Scotland "demonstrated the value of strong local brands against price-led competitors".

C&C also said the Tennent’s brand had had an "excellent" trading period. Volumes in the year were flat but the brand gained "significant" share (24 per cent to 26 per cent in the grocery channel) "as weaker brands and private label lost ground".

The brand also said it has been working to gain a stronger foothold in the East of Scotland "where Tennent’s has traditionally under-indexed" - while it also highlighted its new visit centre at Wellpark Brewery. Billed the UK’s largest beer attraction, the Tennent’s Story heritage centre was opened in November and has welcomed visitors including Line of Duty star Martin Compston.

C&C also said the group has seen a "solid" start to its current financial year, with trading in line with expectations.