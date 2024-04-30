Lidl targets 67 Scottish locations for new stores amid massive expansion: read the full list
Dunfermline, Irvine, St Andrews and several sites across Edinburgh and Glasgow are among 67 “desired Scottish locations” being targeted by discount supermarket chain Lidl for potential new stores.
The publication of the German-owned group’s latest “wish list” of locations comes as it plans to open hundreds of new stores across Britain, creating thousands of jobs. This includes locations in Dalmarnock, Alexandria, Livingston and Edinburgh, while regeneration works are ongoing to bring a “bigger and better” store to its existing Blantyre site. The update follows a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl GB opened its largest global warehouse, in Luton.
Chief development officer Richard Taylor said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we’re proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row.
“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.”
The group said it was specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and “strong pedestrian or traffic flow”. Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finder’s fee of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price, or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase.
The full Scottish “wish list” of locations:
1. Aberdeen - Garthdee
2. Aberdeen - Mastrick (rel)
3. Ayr South
4. Banchory
5. Bearsden (rel)
6. Bishopbriggs
7. Bo’ness (rel)
8. Bonnyrigg
9. Broughty Ferry
10. Clarkston
11. Clydebank - North
12. Cumbernauld - North
13. Cumbernauld - South
14. Denny - Falkirk
15. Dumfries
16. Dunblane
17. Dundee - City Centre (rel)
18. Dunfermline - North
19. Dunfermline - South
20. Edinburgh - Barnton/
Davidson Mains
21. Edinburgh - City Centre
22. Edinburgh - Colinton/
Currie
23. Edinburgh - Gilmerton
(rel)
24. Edinburgh - Jewel/
Newcraighall
25. Edinburgh - Liberton
26. Edinburgh - Morningside
27. Edinburgh - Murrayfield
28. Edinburgh - Newington/
Mayfield
29. Edinburgh - Nicolson St.
(rel)
30. Edinburgh - Oxgangs
31. Edinburgh - Portobello
32. Ellon
33. Forfar (rel)
34. Fort William (rel)
35. Giffnock (rel)
36. Glasgow - Baillieston (rel)
37. Glasgow - Cathcart
38. Glasgow - Crookston (rel)
39. Glasgow - Drumchapel
40. Glasgow - Govan (rel)
41. Glasgow - Ibrox
42. Glasgow - Merchant City
43. Glasgow - Springburn
(rel)
44. Glasgow - Summerston
45. Helensburgh
46. Inverness - South
47. Irvine
48. Kilmarnock (rel)
49. Kirkcaldy North/East
50. Largs
51. Leven (rel)
52. Linlithgow
53. Livingston
54. Milngavie
55. Moodiesburn
56. Newton Mearns
57. Paisley - South
58. Paisley - West
59. Peebles
60. Perth - North
61. Polmont - Falkirk East
62. Renfrew
63. St Andrews
64. Stenhousemuir
65. Stonehaven
66. Westhill
67. Wishaw (rel)
(rel) = relocation
