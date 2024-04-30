Dunfermline, Irvine, St Andrews and several sites across Edinburgh and Glasgow are among 67 “desired Scottish locations” being targeted by discount supermarket chain Lidl for potential new stores.

The publication of the German-owned group’s latest “wish list” of locations comes as it plans to open hundreds of new stores across Britain, creating thousands of jobs. This includes locations in Dalmarnock, Alexandria, Livingston and Edinburgh, while regeneration works are ongoing to bring a “bigger and better” store to its existing Blantyre site. The update follows a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl GB opened its largest global warehouse, in Luton.

Chief development officer Richard Taylor said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we’re proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row.

German-owned Lidl GB is one of the UK's fastest-growing supermarket chains.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.”

The group said it was specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and “strong pedestrian or traffic flow”. Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finder’s fee of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price, or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase.

The full Scottish “wish list” of locations:

1. Aberdeen - Garthdee

2. Aberdeen - Mastrick (rel)

3. Ayr South

4. Banchory

5. Bearsden (rel)

6. Bishopbriggs

7. Bo’ness (rel)

8. Bonnyrigg

9. Broughty Ferry

10. Clarkston

11. Clydebank - North

12. Cumbernauld - North

13. Cumbernauld - South

14. Denny - Falkirk

15. Dumfries

16. Dunblane

17. Dundee - City Centre (rel)

18. Dunfermline - North

19. Dunfermline - South

20. Edinburgh - Barnton/

Davidson Mains

21. Edinburgh - City Centre

22. Edinburgh - Colinton/

Currie

23. Edinburgh - Gilmerton

(rel)

24. Edinburgh - Jewel/

Newcraighall

25. Edinburgh - Liberton

26. Edinburgh - Morningside

27. Edinburgh - Murrayfield

28. Edinburgh - Newington/

Mayfield

29. Edinburgh - Nicolson St.

(rel)

30. Edinburgh - Oxgangs

31. Edinburgh - Portobello

32. Ellon

33. Forfar (rel)

34. Fort William (rel)

35. Giffnock (rel)

36. Glasgow - Baillieston (rel)

37. Glasgow - Cathcart

38. Glasgow - Crookston (rel)

39. Glasgow - Drumchapel

40. Glasgow - Govan (rel)

41. Glasgow - Ibrox

42. Glasgow - Merchant City

43. Glasgow - Springburn

(rel)

44. Glasgow - Summerston

45. Helensburgh

46. Inverness - South

47. Irvine

48. Kilmarnock (rel)

49. Kirkcaldy North/East

50. Largs

51. Leven (rel)

52. Linlithgow

53. Livingston

54. Milngavie

55. Moodiesburn

56. Newton Mearns

57. Paisley - South

58. Paisley - West

59. Peebles

60. Perth - North

61. Polmont - Falkirk East

62. Renfrew

63. St Andrews

64. Stenhousemuir

65. Stonehaven

66. Westhill

67. Wishaw (rel)