Leverage flexible working to help cut child poverty

If Scottish Government is serious about helping people, it needs to make flexible working easier

John Swinney recently reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s commitment to eradicating child poverty. But at the same time, the government has cut funding to help employers offer flexible working, something we know is often crucial to enable parents to get into work and stay in work.

Our research shows 73 per cent of unemployed parents looking for work have turned down a job because of a lack of flexibility. While nearly a third (31 per cent) of working parents living in poverty would be forced to stop working if their flexible arrangements weren’t available.

Yet in August, the Scottish Government cancelled a £350,000 Fairer Workplaces Fund to encourage fairer and more flexible working practices because of budget constraints.

We know the public purse strings are tight. But if the Scottish Government is serious about reducing child poverty, it needs to leverage flexible working. So many parents are locked out of work altogether, or end up stuck in poor quality, low-paid roles because they need some flexibility around their children. And supporting employers to create successful flexible working in all kinds of roles and sectors is a relatively low-cost option.

We recently spoke to single parent Kaylee Smith, who’s been searching for a school-hours job with some home working for nearly two years. She said: “So many job adverts just don’t mention flexible working at all, and even when they do, lots of it still won’t work for me. I can’t work full time hours, or shifts at all hours of the day and night, because childcare is so limited and expensive… It feels like getting a job is becoming impossible.”

Poverty is a complex issue, and the Scottish Government is right to look at benefit payments, childcare and housing. But flexible working can, and should, play a greater role too.

Seven in ten job seekers say it’s difficult finding information about flexible working in job postings. Many employers think people will ask if they need flexibility. But often people simply don’t apply if flexibility isn’t mentioned. Given that 38 per cent of unemployed Scottish adults believe they could work if flexible options were available, making existing flexible working more visible in job adverts is a no-brainer.

The business case for flexible working is stronger than ever, and many employers already reap the rewards of improved recruitment and retention, lower sickness and absence and better productivity. But many more need support to understand how to create and successfully implement flexible working.

That’s where the Scottish Government needs to step up. In our report How flexible working can reduce poverty, we set out nine recommendations for the Scottish Government, including providing specific financial support and guidance for employers to help them embed flexible working, and training for managers.

We also highlighted the need to reshape the employability landscape so the focus is not solely on making people ‘fit’ the existing jobs market. As a significant funder of employability programmes, the Scottish Government should also fund activities that make the jobs market itself a better ‘fit’, by encouraging and supporting employers to design and advertise more flexible roles.

Reducing poverty is complex and flexible working is no silver bullet. But it has a greater role to play. If eradicating child poverty is really the Scottish Government’s top priority, it should support employers to create more flex – and make it more visible.