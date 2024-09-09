As Scottish Housing Day approaches Julie Moulsdale reflects on 18 years of Perceptive Communicators

Imagine for a moment how different your life might be without the security of a safe, comfortable home. Next week marks Scottish Housing Day, with the theme "Homes for Life." At Perceptive Communicators, we’re supporting our housebuilding clients around this, shining a spotlight on the incredible impact of homes on the quality of all of our lives and yet also the massive shortage of much needed homes.

When I founded Perceptive 18 years ago, focusing on property, it wasn’t just strategic—it was personal. I hadn’t yet delved into the research linking our surroundings to quality of life, but deep down, I think I already knew it. Homes and buildings aren’t just structures—they’re where life happens. That’s what drove me to focus on the built environment.

From the start, we’ve been laser-focused on this sector because property leaves a lasting legacy while shaping our lives in the meantime. You can touch it, feel it, and see its impact, whether it’s award-winning housing or large-scale regeneration projects that uplift communities. Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of working with a diverse range of clients—from architects and engineers to housebuilders, large scale commercial developers, and housing associations. We’ve also been involved in several transformational regeneration projects. This includes working for over a decade with Clyde Gateway, Scotland’s largest regeneration company which has driven over £1.5bn of inward investment, as well as creating almost 8000 jobs and over 4000 new homes. We are also supporting the transformation of Ravenscraig, one of Europe’s largest brownfield regeneration areas, creating thousands of new homes, delivering significant inward investment and creating much needed jobs.

We may play a small role in these grand plans, but it’s incredibly rewarding to help clients secure investment, attract customers, engage with communities and make a difference. Whether through PR, social media, public affairs, or digital marketing, we know our contribution is small but vital.

Beyond the built environment, we’ve also carved out a niche in science and technology—equally transformative sectors. At the outset of Perceptive, people warned me against focusing too narrowly. "Too many eggs in too few baskets," they said. During tough times like the credit crunch and pandemic, I confess I did wonder if they were right. But we stayed the course, and looking back, I’m so glad we did.

Why? Because this specialisation allowed us to develop deep insights into these sectors. We’ve built strong relationships and networks that help our clients—and us—navigate even the roughest waters. When times get tough, it’s these deep insights and strong connections that make all the difference.

Our focus on the built environment, science, and technology wasn’t accidental. These sectors have the potential to genuinely improve lives, and that’s what motivates us every day. This purpose-driven approach has also helped us attract and retain top talent, keeping our team motivated and engaged.

Eighteen years on, I’m incredibly grateful for the journey we’ve been on. We’ve had the privilege of working with fantastic clients who keep coming back to us—something which I’m told is unusual in our industry. They’ve rewarded us with a world-class net promoter score and helped us win numerous industry awards.

Our approach is all about building long-term relationships with a specialist, expert team that has a clear purpose and commercial focus. Having been a client myself, I knew exactly the kind of service I wanted to offer—and that’s what we’ve delivered at Perceptive: not just a service, but a partnership.

As we gear up to celebrate Scottish Housing Day, I’m reminded again of why we do what we do: because great homes don’t just provide shelter—they shape lives. And that’s something worth shouting about.