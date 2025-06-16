Letham Feus Holiday Park unveils stylish new three-bedroom pet-friendly lodge in the heart of Fife

Letham Feus Holiday Park, part of the renowned Largo Leisure Parks group, is thrilled to unveil the latest addition to its premium accommodation offering a stunning new three-bedroom pet-friendly caravan, expertly designed to combine contemporary comfort with the natural beauty of one of Scotland’s most picturesque locations.

This beautifully appointed caravan is set to be a highlight of the park, offering an inviting retreat for families, couples, and golf enthusiasts alike. Featuring a spacious master double bedroom and two well-proportioned twin bedrooms, it’s perfectly suited for those looking to relax, recharge, and explore all that the Fife region has to offer.

At the heart of the caravan is a stylish open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, a bright and modern space where guests can cook, dine, and unwind together in comfort. Large windows and thoughtful interior touches create a warm and welcoming atmosphere, ideal for short breaks or extended getaways.

Set against the backdrop of the serene Fife countryside, Letham Feus Holiday Park offers breathtaking views and a peaceful, rural escape. Guests can enjoy the best of both worlds with easy access to coastal gems like Elie and St Andrews, famed for their beaches, golf courses, and charming seaside ambiance, as well as tranquil walking trails and local attractions just a stone’s throw away.