Leonardo hires veterans for engineering roles to bolster national security

Global security company Leonardo, which has a site based at Crewe Toll, is hiring veterans for engineering roles so they can bring their existing awareness of security to programmes that are vital to the protection of UK air space.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former RAF Engineer, Craig, who was previously based at RAF Lossiemouth, has transformed his career by joining Leonardo, to work on an advanced programme to develop the RAF’s advanced next generation fighter, Tempest. Under Team Tempest, Leonardo is working with BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, MBDA and the Ministry of Defence to develop the technologies needed for the next generation of combat air. Team Tempest is working in support of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) with Italy and Japan to deliver a fighter jet for 2035.

Craig Drysdale, Leonardo VP Talent & Engagement said: “It can take years to build awareness of our products, customers and end-users, yet veterans bring this knowledge with them. Having that built-in understanding can expand veterans’ contribution to our programmes exponentially. Veterans can enrich the diversity of perspectives we can draw from for our future technology.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a point that veteran Craig agrees with, after serving in the RAF for 22 years.

Leonardo provides technology for the Typhoons used every day by the RAF from their Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) air bases, including RAF Lossiemouth in Moray in the North East of Scotland and RAF High Wycombe and RAF Coningsby in England.

Craig said: “When the pilot closes the lid on the aircraft, they are on their own. You are very aware that they are relying on the technology you have been servicing, so you feel a big sense of responsibility.”

Leonardo provides technology for the Typhoons used every day by the RAF from their Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) air bases, including RAF Lossiemouth in Moray in the North East of Scotland and RAF High Wycombe and RAF Coningsby in England.

The RAF QRA air bases detect and identify all aircraft in and around UK airspace, 24/7, 365 days a year. Leonardo is responsible for over 60% of the RAF Typhoon’s on-board avionics, equipping the aircraft with advanced situational awareness and survivability, allowing them to respond rapidly to any rogue aircraft entering British airspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to his previous work at the RAF QRA base at Lossiemouth, Craig was already aware of Leonardo, so when he was contacted by a recruiter from Matchtech for an opportunity at the company, he went ahead and applied. Craig said: “I had never considered systems engineering before, because I'm a Mechanical Aircraft Technician by trade, working on everything from Tornados to VC10s and latterly Typhoons at RAF Lossiemouth. I would typically handle the aircraft skin repairs, as well as looking after the gas turbines, fuel systems, and hydraulic systems. Now that I’ve gained systems engineering skills, I’m also able to bring across my existing knowledge of the other capability.

Under Team Tempest, Leonardo is working with BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, MBDA and the Ministry of Defence to develop the technologies needed for the next generation of combat air.

“Right now, I’m working on the test development programme for Tempest and I still have that little bit of imposter syndrome, in that I'm dealing with systems that I wouldn't necessarily have a good background knowledge of. But I feel that having the exposure within the military of how to manage multiple stakeholders has helped, as I would previously liaise with all the different trades to try and get everybody to come together to get the jets off the ground and I can bring that experience into play in my role today. The question I keep at the front of my mind is how I can get everybody to work together to reach the deadlines that we all need to hit? ‘”

Leonardo has collaborated in the launch of The LEAP Programme, developed through a partnership between Matchtech, Innexia, and the School of Systems Engineering (SOSE), to provide veterans with a fast-track learning programme, to enable them to become systems engineers. Systems engineers design and manage complex interlinking computer systems, that are central to Leonardo technology. Leonardo employs thousands of former members of the military and is home to an Armed Forces Network to maintain a sense of that community in the workplace. LEAP is designed to create new opportunities for armed forces veterans and other professionals, by creating a career development pathway into Systems Engineering which previously didn’t exist.

Leonardo has 22 Systems Engineers already contributing to projects from the LEAP Programme, with a further 5 scheduled to join the company in April. Plans are in place to have 40 LEAP Systems Engineers working on Leonardo projects by the end of Summer 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad