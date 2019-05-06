Leith textiles venture stitches together growth plan

An Edinburgh-based textiles product manufacturer whose clients including the V&A Dundee and Creative Scotland is to expand its premises and create additional jobs.

Kalopsia Collective, which focuses on a circular economy business model involving an ethical and sustainable manufacturing process to help reduce waste, was founded by former fashion designer Nina Falk and graphic designer Adam Robertson in 2012.

The firm, which is based in the Leith area, offers custom designed and manufactured clothing and accessories and an “assemble” service using fabric provided by clients to produce batch white label accessories, including ties, bags, dresses, cushions and totes.

Kalopsia, which became a social enterprise in 2016, is now gearing up to expand its base and increase the team from five to eight by the summer.

Support from Business Gateway Edinburgh over the last year includes ongoing business development, marketing and help to build the venture’s network with related industries.

Robertson said: “Our aim is to raise awareness of ethical and sustainable textiles, including recycling all fabric cuttings and to work closely with designers to ensure they are using products with the minimum environmental impact which our innovative ‘Assemble’ model has allowed us to do.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming engagement from both our clients and consumers with our environmental and social missions, resulting in a notable increase in our sales year-on-year.

“This goes against the general consensus on consumer behavior around the price of goods and shows clearly that more and more people are putting the quality of a product and the conditions in which it was made ahead of its price, which we’ve been in a position to utilise.”

Susan Harkins, head of Business Gateway Edinburgh, added: “We are delighted to be able to support Kalopsia who are leading the way in sustainable and environmental design and manufacturing in Scotland and creating new jobs in the industry.

“Their ethos, impressive portfolio of clients and growth over the last few years is testament to the very talented founders and their mission to change the way consumers shop particularly in the retail industry.”