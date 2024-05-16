Leith enjoys office letting boom as space in Edinburgh city centre proves scarce

“Leith’s office market gives occupiers a viable alternative with the benefit of excellent connectivity and staff amenities.”

Leith has enjoyed a flurry of office lettings as the waterfront area of Edinburgh continues to attract new occupiers looking for lower-cost accommodation.

The latest deal has seen 3,200 square feet of space let to Turning Point Scotland, which has snapped up the whole of the second floor at 6 Dock Place at Commercial Quay. The Glasgow-based social care provider has taken a ten-year lease at an undisclosed rent. It joins existing tenants BLS International, a global provider of visa application services, which took a 1,400 sq ft suite last year, and Edinburgh Business Consultancy.

The latest letting leaves 4,200 sq ft remaining on the third floor and mezzanine level of the former bonded warehouse. Allied Surveyors Scotland represented the landlord in the transaction while the tenant was unrepresented.

Allied Surveyors Scotland’s director of commercial agency, Iain Mercer, said: “Dock Place benefits from its own car park, close proximity to The Shore’s cafes, bars and restaurants and a tram stop. This combined with the budget nature of the accommodation is appealing to occupiers.”

The latest transaction takes Allied Surveyors’ deal haul in Leith to more than 5,000 sq ft in the last three months having also let 800 sq ft at 2 Commercial Street to a creative writing business, 600 sq ft to Limetree Group at La Belle Esperance - a floating barge office - and 800 sq ft to Wraithwriters at 100b Constitution Street.

Mercer added: “With office space in Edinburgh city centre in short supply, Leith’s office market gives occupiers a viable alternative with the benefit of excellent connectivity and staff amenities.”

Turning Point Scotland’s head of homelessness and prevention services, Nicky Miller, said: “The Edinburgh visiting support service assists people who are currently or at risk of experiencing homelessness, or who have experienced homelessness across the north-east and south-east of Edinburgh. The Turning Point Scotland service provides both visiting housing support and preventative support; helping people to transition into temporary accommodation, move on to permanent accommodation and fosters tenancy sustainment skills.