Leith Distilleries strike gold with Green Tourism Award

Two independent Leith distilleries have been awarded Green Tourism Gold - an award which recognises businesses that demonstrate the highest standards of sustainability.

The newly opened Port of Leith whisky distillery, which is the UK’s first vertical distillery, and Lind & Lime gin distillery scored 81 percent, placing them in the top band of accreditation, receiving particular commendation for sustainability in business practices, proactive support for local charities and equality, diversity and inclusion.

The award marks a trifecta of accolades for Lind & Lime Gin, which was founded from a tiny industrial unit in 2018 and is now exported globally to 28 markets, after it recently became certified Organic by the Scottish Organic Producers Association and achieved the globally recognised B Corp accreditation, solidifying its position as a leader in ethical business practices within the spirits industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both distilleries are owned by Muckle Brig which was founded by Edinburgh locals Ian Stirling and Paddy Fletcher, who wanted to restore the rich history of distilling to Leith.

The team of Muckle Brig

Fraser Walker, Sustainability Executive at The Port of Leith Distillery and Lind & Lime, said:

“Leith is becoming a hub for innovation and a real tourism hotspot for Edinburgh. We are so proud our distilleries sit at the heart of that alongside so many other amazing independent businesses.

Achieving the Green Tourism Gold award and being placed in the top band of accreditation is testament to the tireless efforts of all our departments working together for the past 9 months to showcase our commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices.

“For us, it's not just about being a profitable business; it's about using our platform to drive meaningful change and contribute to a better future for all.

“We'll be proudly displaying our official Gold Award plaque (when it arrives in 28 days), but the real reward is knowing we're making a positive impact.”

The Green Tourism Award is one of the most rigorous and sought-after certifications in the industry. Businesses must undergo a comprehensive assessment covering a wide range of criteria, from energy and water conservation to community involvement and biodiversity efforts. The Port of Leith Distillery and Lind & Lime’s gold rating place the two distilleries among the top eco-friendly businesses in the region.