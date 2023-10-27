Legislation puts focus on sexual harassment in workplace - Sarah Munro

New measures aimed at protecting women against sexual harassment in the workplace are to enter into UK law after the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill was approved by MPs last week.

The legislation will impose a new duty on UK employers to take reasonable steps to prevent their employees experiencing workplace sexual harassment. Employment tribunals will also be given the power to apply an uplift of up to 25 per cent on tribunal awards where the duty to prevent harassment has not been complied with.

Changes to the initial proposals were made in order to obtain sufficient support for the new legislation in the House of Lords – meaning that employers will not be required to take “all” reasonable steps to comply with their new duty and nor will they be liable for the harassment of staff by third parties, such as clients or customers.

The Labour Party has signalled its own plans to strengthen the whistleblowing protections for the reporting of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination in the workplace, should it be voted into power at the next UK general election.

Sarah Munro, Legal Director and employment law specialist at Pinsent Masons

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry cited a recent report that two-thirds of female surgeons admit suffering sexual harassment at the hands of their senior male colleagues, saying: “For too long, a woman suffering sexual harassment in the workplace has faced a terrible choice: if she speaks out, the individual responsible may be investigated, but even then, she still risks losing her job and her other employment rights, while he gets a slap on the wrist.”

Under the Employment Rights Act 1996, workers are protected against unfair dismissal and detrimental treatment if they make a disclosure of information of one or more certain types of wrongdoing which they reasonably believe is in the public interest. Employers are also liable for acts of sexual harassment by one employee towards another unless they have taken all reasonable steps to prevent it under the Equality Act 2010.

A worker seeking whistleblower protection for raising a sexual harassment concern could satisfy the wrongdoing requirement in relation to the concern being a breach of a legal obligation, a criminal offence, or a health and safety risk, for example.

To satisfy the public interest requirement, the worker would also have to establish that they have a reasonable belief that more than one individual is impacted by or at risk of harassment, or that there is a culture where sexual harassment occurs and is tolerated in the workplace.

​The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill was passed last week (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

A point of interest will be how the public interest test is reassessed in the context of sexual harassment concerns, and what will be required to distinguish a personal grievance of sexual harassment from a public interest concern qualifying for whistleblower protection. While making the public interest test too broad risks opening the floodgates for whistleblower protection in other unintended contexts, drawing it too narrow would make little difference to the current state of protection.

Finalisation of the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill shows that there is an increasing legislative focus on addressing this issue.