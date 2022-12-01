Addleshaw Goddard, the UK law firm with offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, has appointed a new head of Scotland.

Partner Alan Shanks, who currently heads the firm’s finance and projects team north of the Border with a focus on the energy sector, takes over leadership of the Scottish operations from fellow partner David Kirchin. The firm has a global network of 16 offices and established a presence in Scotland when it merged with HBJ in 2017.

Shanks said: “I’m excited to be taking up this position and getting the opportunity, along with my colleagues, to drive forward the next stage of Addleshaw Goddard’s development in Scotland. Being an international firm with such a commitment to the local market offers something I believe is unrivalled for both our clients and our people. We have a brilliant team and continue to actively invest in talented lawyers across our offices.”

Shanks, who played a central role in the merger which brought Addleshaw Goddard to Scotland, having been at HBJ since 1998, is recognised as a leading figure in his field by both of the top legal directories, Chambers UK and the Legal 500. He is qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales as well as Scotland. Kirchin will remain a key figure in the corporate team in Scotland.

Alan Shanks is the new head of Scotland at Addleshaw Goddard. Picture: Renzo Mazzolini

