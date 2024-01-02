New partner Magnus Mackay with Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg. Picture: Chris Scott

Thorntons, the Tayside-headquartered legal heavyweight, has further bolstered its Inverness office after hiring a third partner for the nascent operation.

Private client partner Magnus Mackay joins the firm following its recent recruitment of ten new Inverness team members from Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM). Also formerly of WJM, Mackay is said to bring 16 years of experience to the role and is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners. His areas of expertise include the preparation of wills, trusts, powers of attorney, inheritance tax mitigation and succession planning for business owners.

Lesley Larg, managing partner at Thorntons, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Magnus to Thorntons. He will further boost our Inverness team by bringing his expertise in helping clients review their personal affairs and plan for the future. We’ve enjoyed a healthy start to operations in Inverness and are looking forward to the year ahead.”

Thorntons, which already acts for clients in the north, including the University of Highlands and Islands and Cabot Highlands, launched its first permanent Inverness-based operation last November. The team is currently based in serviced office space as work is undertaken to fit out new premises within Beechwood Business Park, with an anticipated completion date this spring. Thorntons has 72 partners and employs more than 550 people across 14 Scottish offices.