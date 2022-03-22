Legal firm with three Scottish offices launches in world’s second largest investment fund centre

The opening of an office in Luxembourg means that the firm now has 17 offices worldwide - six in the UK, including in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, one in Ireland, two in Asia, three in the Middle East and five in continental Europe.

The firm said that with financial services being its largest single sector, Luxembourg represented a “significant business conduit”, not only in finance deals, but also corporate, property and funds transactions originated in the UK or EU jurisdictions.

Its new office follows in the wake of the announcement at the start of this month of a merger with Dublin-based law firm Eugene F Collins LLP.

John Joyce is Addleshaw Goddard’s managing partner.

London-headquartered Addleshaw Goddard launched in Paris in January 2021 and in Germany in June 2019, with both of those jurisdictions said to be “tracking well ahead of initial plans”, with some 100 people on the ground.

John Joyce, Addleshaw Goddard’s managing partner, said: “Clients talk to us about better servicing their requirements by having more impact in Europe. Luxembourg is the next strategically important jurisdiction for us to focus on, as its reputation as a stable and competitive economy and a leading hub for financial services institutions is well known.

“As around 90 per cent of the funds finance transactions that we are involved in involve Luxembourg advice and/or Luxemburg funds, it makes perfect sense for us to follow our clients there, many of whom are already extremely active in the region.”

