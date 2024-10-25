Legal firm that suffered cyber attack joins Cyber and Fraud Centre response network to help others strengthen cyber resilience

Scotland’s leading organisation for building resilience against cybercrime and fraud has added a new legal partner to its cadre in response to growing cyber security threats in the sector.

Scullion LAW, which was targeted in a ransomware attack, earlier this year, is the fourth legal firm to join Cyber and Fraud Centre’s Incident Response Cadre.

The Cadre is a programme that helps organisations get back on their feet after experiencing cyber and fraud attacks. Through their own experience of cybercrime, Scullion LAW knows how it feels to be in an urgent and difficult situation and wants to help others get back on their feet.

The law firm, which has offices in Hamilton, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Madrid, will join a trusted network of IT and specialist cyber security service providers, alongside fellow Scottish law firms, Burness Paull, Brodies LLP and Anderson Strathern. It will offer a new one-stop shop service to support organisations that have fallen victim to a cyber attack.

As part of National Cyber Security Month, Cyber and Fraud Centre CEO, Jude McCorry, hosted a fireside chat with Nicholas Scullion, Managing Director of Scullion LAW to discuss his first-hand experience of navigating a cyber breach. Nicholas will provide practical tips, valuable insights, and lessons learned that can help any business enhance its cybersecurity resilience and better prepare for future threats.

Nicholas Scullion, Managing Director of Scullion LAW, said:

“My team has experienced the impact of cybercrime first-hand, and we know exactly how it feels to be in an urgent situation and come out stronger as a result. Through joining Cyber and Fraud Centre’s Incident Response Cadre, we will be able to put our renewed energy into our new one-stop shop service, helping organisations survive the first 28 days and improve for the future.”

“Companies can often feel like they are at fault when they fall victim to a cyber attack, therefore it is vital that they are equipped with the knowledge required to prepare for, respond to, and recover from an attack.

“We are uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive legal and consultancy service, based on our lived experience of a cyber attack. We look forward to offering our award-winning service to affected organisations, working together to defeat cyber criminals and protect jobs.”

