Legal firm Gillespie Macandrew exceeds pre-pandemic revenue levels with double-digit growth

The firm said it had ended its financial year in a strong position, exceeding pre-pandemic revenue levels and re-establishing its annual growth trajectory of eight consecutive years prior to 2020.

For the year ending 28 February 2022 turnover reached £15 million, representing an increase of 12 per cent on the previous year.

Bosses said the practice had experienced increased legal activity post lockdown, particularly in property and court-related work.

Chief executive Robert Graham-Campbell said: “We have achieved another strong set of financial results, despite challenging trading conditions and periods of lockdown in the latter part of the year. This is testament to the quality of our practice together with the resilience of our staff in adapting to periods of enforced homeworking and in continuing to support and advise our clients effectively.”

The firm’s newly appointed chairman, Michael Shaw, added: “These excellent results reflect both the hard work and commitment of all our staff throughout the year and a period of increased transactional activity towards the end of last year in many of our market leading teams. We continue to attract high quality clients and legal work reflecting confidence in our technical ability and expertise.”

The firm, which has 25 partners, said it continued to develop its sustainability programme following its latest carbon footprint measurement report and has already taken a number of steps at each of its premises to mitigate its overall environmental impact.