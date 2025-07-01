Learning and communications specialists announces it has joined the 'Skills Symphony' consortium of learning and training providers as founding member

Scottish learning & communications agency, Mediazoo, is delighted to announce that as a founding member it has joined the ‘Skills Symphony’, a consortium dedicated to transforming workplace learning.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new consortium brings together a range of organisations from learning, design and delivery to technology and strategy to help businesses and public sector bodies upskill and reskill at pace.

The Skill Symphony, made up of 14 founding members, offers everything from learning design and delivery through to learning technology and a fully managed learning service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the transformative impact of AI and shifting workforce dynamics, this partnership has been established to address the changing landscape of industries and job functions.

Mediazoo's CEO, Giles Smith

Skills Symphony aims to address the need for adaptable, future focused learning solutions, equipping organisations with the tools, training and strategies needed to stay ahead.

Members include KPMG UK, Cambridge Judge Business School, Dods Training, Forward Institute, FutureLearn, Hult Ashridge Executive Education, Korn Ferry, MindGym, Open Data Institute, Pearson, QA, Epiphany and Roffey Park Institute.

Giles Smith, CEO at Mediazoo, said: "For us, this is about more than just training, it's about transformation. In an era of rapid AI expansion and usage, businesses need a trusted partner to help them adapt and evolve to the current needs and challenges ahead. As a founding member, we're proud to be that helping hand, meeting people where they are and guiding them toward where they want to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Skills Symphony will reimagine how learning is delivered and experienced with real support, practical skills, and the confidence to lead through change."