Leading presenter Caroline Blair to host inaugural Scottish Women's Wellbeing Summit

Leading Scottish Presenter and Broadcast Journalist, Caroline Blair, has been announced as the host of the inaugural Scottish Women’s Wellbeing Summit, set to take place on Saturday, November 15 at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of Caroline Blair Media, Caroline lists an illustrious mix of organisations as clients including Scottish Rugby, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and SP Energy Networks. Beyond her professional work, she's a proud ambassador for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, and supports a number of charities, including Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity, and Women's Aid.

Bringing together a committed and highly engaged mix of leading female professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate business leaders, it’s additionally been announced that the Scottish Women’s Wellbeing Summit will partner Fife Women’s Aid, the Glenrothes-based charity which operates vital telephone support lines for women, children & young people, offers befriending services, counselling, family support, and helps women access refuge accommodation, housing, and other support services, as well as facilitating court support & advocacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an opportunity for the female delegates to network, collaborate, and inspire, they will be able to take part in pilates and yoga wellness sessions, browsing exhibitor stalls from many of Scotland’s leading wellness and leadership industries, including Love Your Lymph, who will run workshops on lymphatic drainage.

The event plans to benefit Fife Women's Aid through a charity auction

Keynote speakers, including female Fighter Pilot, Dr Jo Salter, Menopause Expert, Dr Heather Currie, writer, Kate Muir, and Scottish Mountaineer and Fitness Expert, Lee Donald, will take to the stage, both individually, and in a special Q&A Panel Session, hosted by Caroline.

Biomel Advanced Nutritional Powder is already lined up as a leading sponsor of the summit, along with Calm and Co Office Yoga.

With a charity auction to benefit Fife Women’s Aid planned for the day, organiser and facilitator of the summit, Lesley Canis, is appealing for interested companies and individuals who may be willing to donate prizes for this auction, to get in touch. It is hoped to raise a significant amount of money for the Charity which has a much needed network of Support Workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Lesley: “This summit just keeps on getting better and better, with skilled presenter, Caroline Blair, bringing her energy and enthusiasm to bear. She is the perfect host for this event, a popular and very well known voice that will ensure proceedings on the day go smoothly.”

Lesley Canis is the organiser of the prestigious summit.

“I am also thrilled to announce that we are partnering Fife’s Women’s Aid, a charity that is very close to my heart,” continued Lesley. “It will bring me huge satisfaction to benefit this worthy cause by not only putting the it in the spotlight as our charity partner, but by actually handing over a significant sum raised through a lively charity auction.

"We are drawing up the best list of prizes we possibly can, but want to appeal to businesses, emerging & established brands, and individuals to please donate what they can. This is the showcase for your new product or service, in front of our engaged audience. And it will do so much good.”

Commenting from Fife Women’s Aid, Business Administrator, Louise Busst, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the charity partner for the Scottish Women's Wellbeing Summit. The event brings together inspirational female speakers while also providing an opportunity for women to experience a range of activities to promote wellbeing. Funds raised through the event will make a huge difference to the women, children and young people we support. We ensure that all donations are used to directly benefit those we support on their journey of recovery from domestic abuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as inspiring delegates to succeed in the world of business, the summit will provide an opportunity for those attending to mentally and physically renew, with a series of immersive experiences, kicking off with Kundalini Yoga on the beach at 7am, followed by a Sunrise Sea Dip, Sauna with Wild Scottish Saunas, and breakfast. A Firework Ceremony will bring the day’s proceedings to a close, with overnight delegates able to take advantage of additional networking in the form of a Leadership Dinner and Champagne Reception with live entertainment. The next morning, they can enjoy a Floating Soundbath for the ultimate wellness experience.

Caroline Blair is an accomplished presenter

Further details, and to join the wait list or buy tickets, please check out https://www.swwsummit.co.uk