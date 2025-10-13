Leading lights of life sciences sector to meet in Glasgow
The Scotsman, in partnership with headline sponsor IQVIA, will hold its flagship Life Science Conference 2025 at The Social Hub in Glasgow’s Merchant City on Thursday 27th November. It is described as essential for anyone interested in the future of personalised medicine, biotech entrepreneurship, data-driven healthcare, and green innovation.
The event will be hosted by Kim McAllister and sponsors announced to date, as well as IQVIA, are The Scottish National Investment Bank and Valneva. Among the exhibitors are Bouygues E&S Contracting UK, Bio Dundee and Prosper, with more to be unveiled in coming weeks.
The day will include: panel discussions on the latest developments in biotech start-ups, AI & big data in healthcare, and the integration of sustainability into life sciences innovations; interactive sessions focusing on precision medicine, AI, and sustainable biotech practices; insights into Scotland’s biotech ecosystem; and networking opportunities to foster collaboration and growth.
Topics such as Lab to Launch: Scotland’s Biotech Start-Up Scene; Sustainability in Life Sciences: Innovation with Impact, AI & Big Data in Healthcare and The Future of Life Sciences in Scotland will be covered on the day.
Confirmed speakers and session hosts include: Karen Tait of IQVIA; Isabel Stevens, deputy director of strategy, opportunities, delivery and analysis at the Office for Life Sciences; Kieran Gray, opportunities lead at the Office for Life Sciences; Colin Cook, director of economic development at the Scottish Government; Mark Cook, chair of the Life Sciences Industrial Leadership Group in Scotland; Deborah O’Neil of Novebotics; Colin Fleming of NHS Tayside; Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak; Peter Ellingworth of Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI); and Rebecca Goss of X-Genix and the University of St Andrews.
Tim Sheppard, senior vice president and general manager, Northern Europe and UKI at IQVIA, said: “IQVIA is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the 2025 Scotsman Life Sciences Conference.
“Together, the Scottish life sciences community can shape a healthier, more prosperous future for Scotland and the global community.”
Scotsman readers will get 50 per cent off tickets by using the code SCOTSLIFE50 at checkout when booking here
