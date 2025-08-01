Leading lights from life sciences to gather in Glasgow

Scottish Government Minister Richard Lochhead at last year's conference | Lisa Ferguson

The Scotsman Life Science Conference 2025 will bring together industry leaders, innovators and researchers to discuss the most pressing topics and emerging trends in life sciences.

The event will be held at The Social Hub in Glasgow’s Merchant City on Thursday 27th November. It will explore such issues as the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), genomics and sustainability, as well as cutting-edge therapies that are transforming the landscapes of healthcare and biotechnology.

This year’s theme is “Innovation with Impact” and is designed to underscore the growing role of Scottish research, technology, and entrepreneurship in addressing global health and sustainability challenges. The agenda showcases how Scotland continues to lead in life sciences collaboration, policy and practice.

Leading clinical trial laboratory services organisation IQVIA is on board as headline sponsor, with others sponsors signed-up to date including The Scottish National Investment Bank and Valneva. Among the exhibitors already confirmed are Bouygues E&S Contracting UK, Bio Dundee and Prosper. Further sponsors and exhibitors will be unveiled in the coming months.

Highlights of the agenda include: From Lab to Launch – Scotland’s Biotech Start-up Scene; Sustainability in Life Sciences - Innovation with Impact; AI and Big Data in Healthcare and The Future of Life Sciences in Scotland.

Among the speakers confirmed are: Isabel Stevens, deputy director of strategy, opportunities, delivery and analysis at the Office for Life Sciences; Kieran Gray, opportunities lead at the Office for Life Sciences; Colin Cook, director of economic development at the Scottish Government and Mark Cook, chair of the Life Sciences Industrial Leadership Group in Scotland.

Tim Sheppard, SVP and general manager, Northern Europe and UKI at IQVIA, said: “IQVIA has a legacy spanning four decades as a leading human data sciences partner to the Scottish life sciences ecosystem. We attract global groundbreaking clinical trials, economic inward investment and create employment in Scotland - reflected in our 1,300-strong team of scientists at our Livingston Laboratory most of whom have graduated from Scottish Universities. IQVIA is thus committed to improving the health and wealth of NHS patients and the citizens of Scotland.

“IQVIA is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the 2025 Scotsman Life Sciences Conference. This Conference brings Scotland’s life science triple-helix community to inform, share and celebrate a sector which goes from strength to strength in Scotland, across the entire spectrum of life sciences. Together, the Scottish life sciences community can shape a healthier, more prosperous future for Scotland and the global community.”