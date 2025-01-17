Leading dental surgeon joins Scottish Dental Care

Dental Clinic remains at the forefront of implant and cosmetic dentistry

One of Scotland’s top dental groups has welcomed a highly experienced dentist to its Inverness practice

Scottish Dental Care has appointed Neil Bremner as Lead Dentist at Advanced Dentistry Castle House Dental Clinic in Inverness, bringing with him more than 20 years of medical expertise.

His appointment comes as Kevin Leeming, who has been pivotal in establishing Castle House as a leader in implant and cosmetic dentistry, retired in December 2024.

Castle House Clinic, Inverness

Kevin has been a pillar of the Highlands dental community since 1994, his contributions to the clinic – and the wider dental field – has set a high benchmark for excellence and patient care.

With a team of 11 clinicians, 14 dental nurses and practice staff, and eight state-of-the-art surgeries, Castle House provides private general dentistry and the very latest restorative and cosmetic treatments – including complex implant cases.

Neil brings extensive surgical and medical experience, including advanced training in sedation and implantology, ensuring Castle House remains at the forefront of dentistry in the Highlands.

Neil said: “It’s been a privilege to be part of the Castle House Advanced Dentistry team, and I am excited to continue delivering first-class dental services and helping patients achieve their desired outcomes.

Dr Neil Bremner, Lead Dentist

“The Castle House team have an incredible track record of delivering high quality treatments and outstanding patient care. I look forward to contributing to the clinic's reputation for exceptional dentistry.”

After earning a qualification in Medicine at the University of Glasgow in 2001, Neil gained extensive surgical experience and qualified as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (MRCS) in 2005.

He then went on to train in dentistry at the University of Aberdeen Dental School where he graduated in 2012. Following four years in busy Glasgow Clinics, Neil moved back to his native Highlands in 2016.

Philip Friel, Co-Founder and Director of Dentistry at Scottish Dental Care, said: “Kevin's dedication to excellence over the last three decades has been inspiring and working with him has been an honour and a pleasure. We wish him well in his retirement.

“Neil will make a tremendous addition to our Advanced Dentistry team at Castle House Dental Clinic.

“His expertise in advanced dental procedures, commitment to patient care and ability to handle complex cases make him an incredible asset, and we look forward to seeing him lead the team in this new phase of the clinic’s development.”

Kevin led Castle House Dental Clinic for 28 years, overseeing its growth from two to eight surgeries. Passionate about motorbikes, hill walking and scuba diving, Kevin is planning an active and adventure filled retirement together with his wife Anita.

The Castle House Advanced Dentistry Clinic, part of Scottish Dental Care, offers comprehensive dental treatments including implants, Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, and facial aesthetics.

Founded by brothers Philip and Christopher Friel, the Scottish Dental Care has grown to 21 locations across Scotland, with over 90 dentists and 200 dental nurses and practice staff serving 250,000 patients.

The clinic provides cutting-edge dental services in a comfortable environment.

To find out more about Castle House visit: www.advanceddentistryscotland.co.uk/inverness