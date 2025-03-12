Leading Aberdeen business invests more than £100,000 to supercharge net zero mission

Dron & Dickson Ltd, the UK's only specialist electrical equipment and engineering supplier specialising in harsh & hazardous environments, is leading the charge to become net zero by 2030.

Bolstering its efforts by investing more than £100,000 into sustainable practices across its portfolio, the Scottish company has deployed multiple innovative solutions to achieve its ambitious net zero by 2030 goal.

As part of its nationwide sustainability strategy the firm, which is located across the east coast from Aberdeen to Lowestoft, has saved almost 6,500 litres of fuel through converting its vehicle fleet to full EV or PHEV cars.

Running in tandem with its diversification strategy, Dron & Dickson has also changed its utility supply to ensure renewable sources and cut carbon emissions associated with waste completely, by partnering with waste specialist, Envirovue.

The partnership has deployed detailed waste tracking to accurately analyse and assess the environmental impact of waste operations. Across its six UK sites, Dron & Dickson now operates at a rate of 100 percent carbon neutral.

Lorne Entwistle, Director at Envirovue, explains: “We’ve created a robust strategy in partnership with Dron & Dickson to effectively streamline, segregate and monitor waste. Our bespoke technology acts as a live database to consistently monitor the ever-changing waste from the mixed sites and the associated carbon emissions, to ensure carbon neutrality.

“We’ve also continued to work with the business to save annual costs on waste related outputs, cutting back on unnecessary third parties and achieving 100 percent landfill diversion.”

The engineering and cable equipment specialist, which is set to launch a seventh site in Teesside, traditionally served the oil and gas sector and is now expanding to provide services across new energy and other hazardous industrial sectors.

Lenny Collins, Managing Director at Dron & Dickson, commented: “As we approach our centenary year in 2027, we face another energy transition, something we have successfully navigated before after traditionally serving the mining and heavy manufacturing sectors, pivoting to oil and gas in the 1970s.

“We recognise the need to diversify our portfolio to support both environmental and business sustainability. We’re proud to work with several major operators who are funding the private investment needed to bring lower carbon energy projects in the UK.

“At Dron & Dickson we will ensure the energy transition is undertaken in a sensible and controlled manner across all our clients. We believe everyone has a part to play in the journey to net zero, whether that be individuals or businesses – the mass effect of everyone contributing will be significant.”