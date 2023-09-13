A key event focused on Scotland’s advertising industry and its role in the wider economy is taking place tomorrow, with former PM Gordon Brown among the roster of influential speakers.

The Advertising Association in partnership with STV and The Marketing Society are holding the Lead Scotland summit on Thursday September 14 at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. It is set to unite more than 100 senior leaders across the advertising and political landscapes, and will tackle key themes including public trust in advertising, economic growth and sustainability, the power of Scottish culture on the world stage, and more.

Highlights include an exclusive keynote speech by the Rt Hon Gordon Brown, with sessions including a cross-party panel, a discussion of Taking Scottish Brands Global by Glen Gribbon, chief executive of Bladnoch Distillers, and another on a Vaccines Case Study by Abigail Jones of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations and Brian Coane, partner at The Leith Agency.

Coane, who is also chair of the Advertising Association, Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the return of Lead Scotland. The summit will be the perfect occasion to reflect on the period of political change and discuss the bigger issues as the general elections draw closer. We are looking forward to convening the advertising and marketing industries with political leaders this week in Edinburgh.”

The Advertising Association held the inaugural Lead Scotland in November 2019, and the list of speakers at this year’s event also includes STV boss Simon Pitts, Data & Marketing Association MD Rachel Aldighieri, and Foysol Choudhury, Scottish Labour Shadow Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development. Furthermore, attendees will get an exclusive preview of the latest wave of the Advertising Association’s research on public trust in advertising by Credos and Craft.