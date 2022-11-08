Law firm moves to new Edinburgh office with 'real moss feature wall' after staff have say in design

The firm has moved from Lochrin Square to Semple Street in the heart of the capital’s business district. Its team of around 70 legal and support professionals work mainly in a hybrid model between home and the office. The firm said its staff had been involved in the design of the new office space, “from concept to completion”. The new design incorporates living and preserved planting, including a real moss feature wall.

The move coincides with further growth in the teams within DWF’s two Scottish offices with the arrival of four senior hires to the Edinburgh operation in recent weeks. Specialist construction lawyer and former DWF director, Jonathan Gaskell, has re-joined the business as a partner. Meanwhile Lauren Rae has joined as a director in dispute resolution, Liana Di Ciacca is a new director in finance and restructuring and Michael Gilmartin is a new director in the firm’s public sector/commercial team.

Caroline Colliston, executive partner for DWF in Scotland, said: “With this move in Edinburgh, we’re reducing the floor space but making that space work so much better for our needs. In 2021, our Glasgow team relocated to The Sentinel and I’m delighted that our Edinburgh colleagues will now benefit from the fantastic ‘destination workplace’ that has been created at 2 Semple Street. This is an exciting time for our business in Scotland and our new Edinburgh office space is symbolic of the direction we’re taking, aligning with our values and our purpose, and the culture we want to foster,” she added.