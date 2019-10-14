Law firm Blackadders bullish after move to new capital site

Scottish legal firm Blackadders says it has reinforced its long-term commitment to Edinburgh after moving into a larger office in the West End.

Blackadders’ legal practice and wealth management teams have both relocated to the new Torphichen Street site that has a new “pod” approach enabling desk-sharing and agile working.

Blackadders Edinburgh team moves into its new West End office. Picture: Chris Watt Photography.

Managing partner Johnston Clark said: “The new Edinburgh office not only underlines our investment in the region and our highly-skilled team. It also reflects Blackadders’ shift to a new working culture across our Scottish footprint.

“The benefits of flexible working practices are well known, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this as we position ourselves for future business growth.”

Three partners – including Donna Reynolds, Fraser Hardie and Richard Godden – and 19 staff are based at the Edinburgh office, while the firm is also present in Glasgow, Dundee, Perth and Aberdeen.

Altogether, the firm has 27 partners and more than 200 staff across Scotland.

READ MORE: Law firm Blackadders ramps up Aberdeen presence with merger

READ MORE: Law firm Lindsays inks acquisition of Edinburgh-based Hadden Rankin