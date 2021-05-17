Law firm Aberdein Considine names two new partners

Laura Browne becomes a partner in the Glasgow-based banking litigation team and Leanne Warrender, Aberdeen-based senior associate for residential conveyancing, is also named a partner.

Elsewhere Kayleigh MacLaren, associate director of corporate property services in Aberdeen, has been promoted to director, and corporate solicitor Danny Anderson becomes a senior solicitor in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleanor Comfort, an associate in Dyce, has been promoted to senior associate and Katie Hutchinson has re-joined as a senior solicitor in Westhill having previously been a solicitor with the firm.

The promotions include, from left, Leanne Warrender (partner), Danny Anderson (senior solicitor) and Kayleigh MacLaren (director). Picture: Michal Wachucik.

Catriona Ramsay, employment solicitor, and John Di Paola, banking litigation solicitor are both promoted to senior associate in the Glasgow office and Joelle Neep, banking litigation senior solicitor, becomes an associate in the city.

Finally, Tahir Bashir, lender services operations manager in Newcastle, is promoted to associate director. The promotions follow the seven that were announced in February.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said: “The last 12 months have been a challenging time, but our people have stepped up and continued to provide the highest standards of support and service for clients.

“The promotions reflect not only the exceptional performance of these individuals during this period but it also recognises the high regard in which we hold them.”

The most recent Legal 500 publication ranked Aberdein Considine across eight practice areas and for the sixth year running it was awarded top tier status in the field of debt recovery.