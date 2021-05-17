Law firm Aberdein Considine names two new partners

Law firm Aberdein Considine has named two new partners as part of a raft of promotions and appointments across the practice.

By Perry Gourley
Monday, 17th May 2021, 4:55 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Laura Browne becomes a partner in the Glasgow-based banking litigation team and Leanne Warrender, Aberdeen-based senior associate for residential conveyancing, is also named a partner.

Elsewhere Kayleigh MacLaren, associate director of corporate property services in Aberdeen, has been promoted to director, and corporate solicitor Danny Anderson becomes a senior solicitor in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Eleanor Comfort, an associate in Dyce, has been promoted to senior associate and Katie Hutchinson has re-joined as a senior solicitor in Westhill having previously been a solicitor with the firm.

The promotions include, from left, Leanne Warrender (partner), Danny Anderson (senior solicitor) and Kayleigh MacLaren (director). Picture: Michal Wachucik.

Read More

Read More
Growth in store as giant Scottish data centre serving two million people changes...

Catriona Ramsay, employment solicitor, and John Di Paola, banking litigation solicitor are both promoted to senior associate in the Glasgow office and Joelle Neep, banking litigation senior solicitor, becomes an associate in the city.

Finally, Tahir Bashir, lender services operations manager in Newcastle, is promoted to associate director. The promotions follow the seven that were announced in February.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said: “The last 12 months have been a challenging time, but our people have stepped up and continued to provide the highest standards of support and service for clients.

“The promotions reflect not only the exceptional performance of these individuals during this period but it also recognises the high regard in which we hold them.”

The most recent Legal 500 publication ranked Aberdein Considine across eight practice areas and for the sixth year running it was awarded top tier status in the field of debt recovery.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.