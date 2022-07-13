Laurencekirk travel consultant offers home visit service

Andy Cromar from Laurencekirk wants to champion people who can’t get online or simply prefer doing business face-to-face.
Commenting on his unique service, Andy said: “Not so long ago it was normal for a local doctor or insurance agent to visit people but that’s almost unheard of now – even meter readers are becoming a thing of the past.”
The former auctioneer switched to a career in the travel industry more than 25 years ago when the farming industry went into decline.
“I’ve always loved travelling”, said Andy, “so when I was thinking about a new career arranging trips for people seemed like the natural choice.”
Andy has a wealth of worldwide travel knowledge behind him, from luxury cruises to bespoke adventures.
He said: “There are so many people who prefer not to go online for various reasons and who might not be able to get out to a high street travel agent or prefer a more personal service to help them find the right holiday for them.
“Travel has been a bit more complicated recently and this can be quite stressful for some people and I hope I can ease that stress.
“I guide people through all their options and find them the best value for money and the easiest routes which is why I always book holidays for people where they only need to fly from Scotland which makes for a much more enjoyable and relaxing trip.”