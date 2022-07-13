Laurencekirk travel consultant offers home visit service

Andy is offering home visits to take the worry out of travel.

Andy Cromar from Laurencekirk wants to champion people who can’t get online or simply prefer doing business face-to-face.

Commenting on his unique service, Andy said: “Not so long ago it was normal for a local doctor or insurance agent to visit people but that’s almost unheard of now – even meter readers are becoming a thing of the past.”

The former auctioneer switched to a career in the travel industry more than 25 years ago when the farming industry went into decline.

“I’ve always loved travelling”, said Andy, “so when I was thinking about a new career arranging trips for people seemed like the natural choice.”

Andy has a wealth of worldwide travel knowledge behind him, from luxury cruises to bespoke adventures.

He said: “There are so many people who prefer not to go online for various reasons and who might not be able to get out to a high street travel agent or prefer a more personal service to help them find the right holiday for them.

“Travel has been a bit more complicated recently and this can be quite stressful for some people and I hope I can ease that stress.