Latest moves take headcount at Brewin Dolphin's Glasgow office to record high

Brewin Dolphin has expanded its Glasgow team with a string of appointments and promotions across its financial planning and investment divisions. Picture: Peter Devlin

This year’s string of appointments takes the headcount to a record high for the Glasgow operation.

Among the latest moves, Craig Thomas joins the firm’s financial planning team as a paraplanner, after holding positions at IBC Wealth and Scottish Widows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blair Smith, Jenna Nicol, and Courtney McColgan have been appointed associate portfolio managers, with the latter joining from JP Morgan. Paula Leonard, Darrell Cram, Jake Johnston, Luke Hughes and Claire Griffin join as investment management assistants.

Meanwhile, Euan Devanney and Gillian Costello have been appointed administrators alongside assistant administrators Amy Stevenson, Antonia McMahon, and Sophie Green.

The wealth manager’s headcount in the city now stands at 48.

Stephen Martin, head of office at Brewin Dolphin Glasgow, said: “As more people seek advice in these uncertain times, our new additions and promotions within the Glasgow team will continue to support our clients in reaching their financial objectives. Each of them brings new skills and experience to our business.

“Throughout the challenges of the pandemic, we have remained focused on supporting our clients,” he added. “With that approach, we have also seen an increase in work coming into the office – particularly from business owners, the intermediaries we work with, and our private clients.

“We go into 2022 in good shape and with a record headcount in Glasgow, underlining our commitment to the city and our client service in Scotland.”

A message from the Editor: