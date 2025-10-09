Last chance to enter the Highlands and Islands Apprenticeship Awards
The deadline for businesses and apprentices to enter the awards, which recognise excellence across the region, is now 6pm on Wednesday 15th October. The event is designed to showcase achievements and celebrate apprenticeship success across the region.
The Highlands and Islands Apprenticeship Awards will be held at The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness on Thursday 27th November. Hosted by Nicky Marr – writer, presenter, event host and life coach based in Inverness – the evening will feature a gala dinner, entertainment and, the highlight of the night, the awards ceremony.
A bit of a “Communications Crofter”, Nicky works with organisations to help them share their stories and also serves as a Humanist Celebrant, regularly conducting non-religious funerals and weddings.
The awards recognise apprentices, employers, training providers and mentors. Categories include Modern Apprentice, sponsored by NRS Dounreay, Graduate Apprentice, Apprentice Ambassador, to name just a few.
The Engineering and Manufacturing Award is proudly sponsored by UHI Inverness, further strengthening industry recognition across the region.
UHI Inverness Vice Principal, Dr Georgina Parker, said: “At UHI Inverness, we’ve invested in transforming our curriculum, campuses and industry partnerships to position ourselves at the forefront of regional skills delivery. Apprenticeships are a vital mechanism for developing talent, strengthening communities and meeting economic demands, and we’re proud to celebrate the achievements of apprentices by supporting the Highlands and Islands Apprenticeship Awards.”
Since 2017, National World has championed apprentices through awareness campaigns and regional awards, building on a series of events held across the UK.
For more information on the awards, including how to enter, please visit here
