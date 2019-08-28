Laser specialist M Squared opens Glasgow quantum base

Have your say

Glasgow laser firm M Squared has launched a dedicated quantum research centre to drive commercialisation of its technology on a global scale.

The photonics and quantum tech specialist has taken the wraps off the facility in the University of Strathclyde’s Inovo building in Glasgow City Innovation District.

M Squared claims the centre, which will host a team of 50, will be “instrumental” in helping the firm compete globally in the quantum tech market.

The facility will focus on innovations in the field of atomic-scale physics, including quantum sensors for measuring gravity and acceleration, quantum clocks and quantum computers.

Co-founder and chief executive Graeme Malcolm said: “We are on the verge of a second quantum revolution.

“M Squared’s new research facility will play a huge role in advancing quantum physics- based technology and our ability to apply it to benefit society.”

The firm recently received a £2.9 million grant from Scottish Enterprise to help accelerate its "cutting-edge" research and support 24 new jobs.

Scottish finance secretary Derek Mackay, who officially launched the facility, said: "This centre builds on Scotland’s existing photonics capability and signals our intent to become a significant player in the development of quantum technologies that will benefit our economy."