Langholm Moor: New owner to develop plan for 'unique area' following land sale

Property and land management company Buccleuch has struck a deal to sell the remainder of Langholm Moor in the south of Scotland.

The firm said it had concluded missives with Oxygen Conservation in relation to the sale of 11,390 acres of Langholm Moor, known as Blackburn and Hartsgarth. The sale of the property is due to take place next month. It follows community buyout deals for separate areas of the moor.

Buccleuch took the decision to sell Langholm Moor in 2019, kickstarting a period of “extensive community consultation”. Oxygen Conservation was founded in June 2021 and is headed by managing director Rich Stockdale, described as an “innovative leader and environmentalist”.

He said: “Oxygen Conservation are delighted to be given this opportunity to support the ongoing restoration of Blackburn and Hartsgarth’s wonderful landscape and work with the fantastic local community. We look forward to listening and sharing ideas with our new neighbours as we develop a plan for this unique area.”

Former Tesco Bank boss Benny Higgins, who succeeded the Duke of Buccleuch as chairman of Buccleuch, said: “The fit between Buccleuch and Oxygen Conservation could not be better; their work on the Moor will build upon and enhance the environmental work undertaken over the years by Buccleuch and their aims and objectives complement the work being undertaken on the neighbouring Tarras Valley Nature Reserve. Buccleuch have long held the belief that the discussion around land ownership in Scotland should move from a debate about how much is owned by whom to an understanding of the beneficial impact that land management, delivered at scale, can have on both the environment and local communities.”