Land plot sale will lead to more than 100 new homes in southern Edinburgh

The site, which comprises 116 house plots, is located in Burdiehouse close to the city bypass and represents the third in a series of land bank completions at the location.

Henry Boot’s land promotion business, Hallam Land Management (HLM), has now sold 449 plots in three separate phases for a total price of £12.8m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Duckworth, managing director of HLM, said: “We are delighted to have completed the third sale to Barratt Developments on our thriving site in Burdiehouse. There continues to be a strong demand from housebuilders across the UK for strategic land and we remain actively focused on replenishing our land bank to ensure we can continue to meet this demand.”

Overall, the site at Burdiehouse to the south of Edinburgh will comprise hundreds of new homes.

The 75-acre site was first contracted under option in 2006 and was partially granted planning in principle for about 100 houses in February 2012.

The site was subsequently purchased in autumn 2012 while talks on a planning gain package were still ongoing. Additional community benefits included contributions towards new cycle path networks and a healthcare facility.

After purchasing the freehold, the first phase was marketed and sold to Barratt in 2013, with subsequent phases sold through to the present time.

Philip Barnes, group land and planning director at Barratt Developments, said: “The site at Burdiehouse comprises another HLM site in a strong market area acquired by the group, continuing the relationship between the businesses.”

A message from the Editor: