Lanarkshire woman expands international business following redundancy thanks to support from Business Gateway

A Lanarkshire quality compliance expert has started her own quality assurance business after she received specialist start-up support from Business Gateway.

After being made redundant from her role as a Director of Quality Compliance at Phillips, Alexis Williams decided to use her 30 years of experience in quality compliance to launch her own business.

An expert in medical device compliance, Alexis set up Total Quality Improvement Ltd in October 2023. The business was set up using Alexis’ established agency relationships in the US, UK, and EMEA who were keen to utilise her skills, even after her time at Phillips came to an end.

Alexis finds that working on-site is her preference when possible, so she has travelled to places like Japan, the Czech Republic and Germany in the last year to support clients in person.

Alexis Williams, founder of Total Quality Improvement Ltd.

Alexis works with businesses to ensure medical devices and many other product portfolios match all levels of compliance and fit within any regulations they may face. Her knowledge of the medical industry across multiple country jurisdictions allows her to work on a global level.

Alexis is now expanding to offer more training provisions to businesses.

Alexis takes a tailored approach to consulting, focusing on aspects of the business that display room for improvement and growth. This can be done through an audit or assessment of the business’ quality management system or by targeting areas already identified as requiring quality improvement. She works closely with her clients to develop customised solutions that meet their unique needs.

Having never run her own business, Alexis approached Business Gateway before she started Total Quality Improvement. She was introduced to a business adviser, Iona Collings, who provided one-to-one support.Iona supported Alexis with the practicalities of setting up as a limited company, and also signposted Alexis to specific start-up workshops run by Business Gateway.

Through Business Gateway, Alexis also had a one-to-one session with an expert on exporting, marketing and procurement. The purpose of this surgery was to discuss doing business internationally – specifically, constructing documents to facilitate international business projects quotations, offers, contracts, invoices, currency management and more. This then led to two days of consultancy support to discuss business development to target relevant clients overseas.

Through Business Gateway webinars, Alexis has learned more about how to get the benefits from AI and how to use social media for business, particularly LinkedIn.

Alexis Williams, founder of Total Quality Improvement said: “I was apprehensive about starting my own business, but I gained so much confidence in starting up from Iona’s support. Her support took my business from pre-start into a successfully trading business with global connections. Business Gateway helped immensely in developing my business and has enabled me to gain a lot of knowledge to help start Total Quality Improvement Ltd and navigate the next stage of growth successfully.”

Iona Collings, Business Gateway adviser said: “It’s been amazing to see not only the growth in the business, but also in Alexis. Despite initial nerves, she has grown her business to reach contacts across the world and share her expertise wider. It’s been great to work with Alexis on an ongoing basis as she looks to grow her business now. She’s a good showcase of how Business Gateway can help at all stages for a small business looking to succeed.”