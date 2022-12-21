Lanarkshire vehicle graphics firm that has worked with Greggs and Sports Direct seals buy-out

A Lanarkshire fleet vehicle graphics firm has completed a multi-million-pound management buy-out.

Lesmahagow-based OPG has seen the buy-out backed with a six-figure funding package from UKSE, alongside input from private investors. The firm designs and produces graphic wraps for vehicles, working with hundreds of household names across industries including food and drink, retail, corporate, logistics, construction, transport and the public sector. Brands the business has worked with include Greggs, Sports Direct and Hovis.

Allan Hamilton has been appointed as managing director, taking the reins from Owen Pilling who formed the company in 1995 along with his wife Janet. Hamilton is a familiar face within the business, having started his career as an apprentice aged 16. After going on to pursue a successful career within the wider industry, he returns to manage the team alongside Stuart Ritchie and Tristan Harrold as commercial and financial director, and operations & technical director, respectively.

Hamilton said: “OPG has a fantastic reputation within the industry and local community alike, and I am proud to return after Owen gave me my first break some years ago. I am looking forward to leading the next chapter of growth at OPG as we continue to build positive relationships with existing clients, and welcome more as we expand our brand awareness offerings.”

Stewart Ritchie, Allan Hamilton, Terry Quinn and Tristan Harrold.

