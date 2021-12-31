Lanarkshire green products pioneer to create a dozen jobs after funding boost

Airdrie-based Autonomous iOt is also establishing a research and development centre as a base to develop and expand its products.

The firm, which has won Scottish Government green jobs funding via Scottish Enterprise, said it was committed to tackling climate change through the research, development and manufacturing of “environmentally conscious” renewable energy products powered by the sun and wind.

The company’s intelligent lighting platform has already been purchased and installed throughout the UK by public sector housing authorities, councils and private sector businesses.

Autonomous iOt chief executive Bobby Kane: 'Autonomous iOt has been punching above its weight throughout its infancy.'

Chief executive Bobby Kane said: “Autonomous iOt has been punching above its weight throughout its infancy, so I'm thrilled that Scottish Enterprise have acknowledged our value to the Scottish economy which will help us accelerate our ambitions. The timing is very much now - we are helping build the future of Scotland.

“To fast track ideas to commercial products takes a combination of seasoned veterans and graduates right out of university, which underlines our culture - everyone’s ideas matter,” he added.

“Working alongside university think tanks and like-minded supply chain partners gives us the catalyst for success which, along with this invaluable support from Scottish Enterprise’s green jobs funding, will help Autonomous iOt grow its contribution both to the Scottish economy and to fighting climate change.”

The funding award has been made via Scottish Enterprise’s Green Jobs Call, part of the Scottish Government’s £100 million Green Jobs Fund. Grants ranging from £50,000 to £500,000 have been made available through the call.

Businesses applying for funding are required to demonstrate that they will create or safeguard jobs that relate directly to the transition to net zero or minimise environmental impacts by developing sustainable low-carbon products or services.

Jane Martin, managing director of business services and advice at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The Green Jobs Call was designed specifically to support innovative companies like Autonomous iOt, who are helping to create new, quality green jobs that will improve the environment and help drive Scotland’s transition to net zero.

“The wide range of projects supported by the Green Jobs Call highlights the increasingly innovative approaches businesses are taking to tackling the climate emergency. Green economic growth is a long-standing area of focus for Scottish Enterprise and a competitive advantage for Scotland internationally.”

It recently emerged that more than 750 green jobs were expected to be created and safeguarded as a result of nearly £11m of Scottish Enterprise funding that will benefit in excess of 40 companies.

The economic development agency revealed that £10.7m had been approved for 43 projects involving total capital investment of £61.6m.

Grant recipients include Dundee-based sustainable cities consultancy Urban Foresight, which is investing £2.6m in the expansion of its consultancy teams focused on electric-vehicle charging, new mobility services, net-zero economic development, digital infrastructure, and local-government services, supported by a £400,000 grant.

Director Rachel Beeton said: “We’re excited to be scaling up and proud to be strengthening local services and infrastructure across Scotland.”

