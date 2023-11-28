Lanarkshire engineering firm 'turbocharging ambitions' and adding more jobs
Consarc Engineering, owned by Inductotherm Group, manufactures furnaces that can process metals, specialty alloys and engineered materials. Its client portfolio spans the UK and Europe and the business sells into a range of markets, including aerospace, automotive, industrial gas turbine and nuclear.
To support the commercial demands of its larger clients, Consarc has received support from Bank of Scotland to increase the level of advanced payment guarantees it offers, as well as issuing tender bonds, performance bonds and retention bonds. As the business expands the number of contracts it handles, it is also planning to expand its 60-strong headcount. Bosses are recruiting for additional staff in various engineering and production roles over the next year.
Allan Kay, managing director at Consarc Engineering, which has more than 50 years of history, said: “We are proud of the tremendous success the business has seen recently, and we have had great support from both our parent company, Inductotherm, and Bank of Scotland. Both parties have been instrumental in our journey to get to this point. The increased guarantees are enabling us to expand our horizons and take on bigger projects.”
Derek Weir, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, added: “Consarc Engineering is a great example of a Scottish firm that is continuing to go from strength to strength. The business has utilised its considerable sector expertise to turbocharge its ambitions and is continuing to deliver top quality services to clients in the UK and across Europe.”
